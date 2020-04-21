Malawi: Activist Warns Ministers Against Taking Malawi Citizens for Granted in COVID-19 Fight

Lilongwe-based human rights activist Allie Mwachande has warned Cabinet ministers against reckless speeches in the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Mwachande issued the warning in an interview with Nyasa Times.

"They [Government] must learn to respect Malawians and they should know that they are serving those positions because of us Malawians. Without us they are nothing," said Mwachande.

"On several occasions we have heard from a number of ministers especially Botomani [referring to Minister of Information, Science and Technology Mark Botomani] speaking senseless things and being disrespectful to Malawian," he said.

"He is just new in politics and he must not think Malawians are silly people. Let him concentrate on ministerial matters not bringing politics on serious matters such as the issue of COVID-19," said Mwachande.

Mwachande has further warned President Peter Mutharika and his government to restrain from politicizing COVID-19 emergency responses and relief items.

He gave an example of donations that includes plastic buckets and sanitizers distributed by Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) an organization owned first lady Getrude Mutharika.

"We have noticed that relief items donated to Malawians are being donated by DPP cadets led by the first lady under her beautify Malawi. This is a national emergency and let people responsible for such tasks do the work," he said.

"We want people who are very conversant with health and environmental issues to take a leading role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Coronavirus Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We would also like to see a budget and how money allocated in the fight against the pandemic is being disbursed. Each and every Malawian has to benefit not selective people" he concluded.

The National Anti-Corruption Alliance (NAC) also called on government to be transparent and accountable in the procurement of COVID-19 materials and in managing resources allocated to the pandemic.

NAC comprises the Malawi Law Society (MLS), Church and Society of the Livingstonia Synod, Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Youth and Society.

But Minister of Health Jappie Mhango, who is chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19, assured that government already put in place corruption preventive measures and, as such, there are no loopholes for corruption.

Government announced it had reserved K15 billion for COVID-19 responses, out of which K1.1 billion has since been released by Treasury.