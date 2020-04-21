South Africa: Departments Urged to Update Contact Details

20 April 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has appealed to departments to update reachable contact details on their websites in order for citizens to access government services.

"The PSC has sent a communique to all Directors-General and Heads of Department (HODs), who have been directed to identify the minimum critical and essential services that must remain available to the public during the lockdown period, and to also update reachable contact details on their websites for citizens for effective service delivery," the PSC said on Monday.

In a statement, the PSC said the Coronavirus lockdown period is likely to present some challenges with regard to service delivery, particularly communications for those at the frontline offering a variety of services.

The PSC said it has been inundated with calls from the public.

"Departments that have locked down and are working on strategies to intensify delivery of services, should also be mindful of providing reachable contact details, as the Public Service Commission has been inundated with unanswered calls, as well as unreachable numbers."

It said that government in general has been inundated with calls during this period and understandably, the backlog might cause frustration to citizens, who are trying to access service from government.

"Providing a reachable and additional form of communication to citizens, including contact details of those personnel working from home, will go a long way in providing an effective service to citizens under these trying times.

"We appeal to all government departments to ease the growing number of already frustrated citizens by being accessible, effective and provide accurate information."

The PSC appealed for patience and cooperation, as government is doing all it can to flatten the curve in order to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak.

"We must ensure that we comply with the lockdown regulations, while making sure that government continues to provide essential services and that people's needs are responded to," it said.

The PSC is tasked and empowered to, among others, investigate, monitor and evaluate the organisation and administration of the public service.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

