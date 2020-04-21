South Africa: Nyanga Police Apprehend Two Men in Possession of Hijacked Vehicle

press release

Efforts to curb hijackings in the area of Browns Farm resulted in the arrest of two suspects who were driving in a hijacked vehicle on Sunday in Browns Farm. Members attached to Browns Farm Sector team deployed to focus in curbing the escalation of hijackings in the area noticed the Honda Ballade while they were conducting patrols in Tyhali Street, Browns Farm.

The vehicle was reported hijacked on Saturday in Ntselamanzi Street in Browns Farm. The driver of the vehicle sped off when he saw police following them, a high speed chase ensued and the driver and two occupants jumped out of the vehicle and ran into nearby shacks but police managed to arrest two suspects aged 18 and 26.

The 26-year-old suspect was found in possession of an imitation firearm and he had a week ago appeared in court for the illegal possession of a firearm where he was found guilty in a number of possession cases of stolen property, drugs and imitation firearm,

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 for the possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of an imitation firearm.

SAPS management commended the members for ensuring that perpetrators are brought to book.