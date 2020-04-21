South Africa: COVID-19 | Gauteng Health Dept Still Monitoring 4 032 Contacts of People Who Tested Positive

Of the 6 947 contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng, nearly 3 000 have completed quarantine.

But, according to the Gauteng Department of Health, another 4 032 contacts remain under daily monitoring.

"2 915 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period, with no symptoms reported, and they are de-isolated. The balance of 4 032 contacts are still under daily monitoring," departmental spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng is 1 170, with 574 recoveries and seven deaths.

In addition, 565 780 people have been screened to date.

"The Gauteng Department of Health has intensified the large-scale community screening and testing at various communities, hospitals, mental health facilities, primary health facilities and correctional services facilities," Kekana said.

Breakdown per district

Johannesburg remains the epicentre of the pandemic in Gauteng with 698 cases, followed by Ekurhuleni 246, Tshwane 122, Sedibeng 11 and the West Rand 39. There are 54 unallocated cases.

"After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district," Kekana concluded.

There are 3 300 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationwide, with 1 055 recoveries and a total of 58 deaths.

