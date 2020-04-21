South Africa: ATM to Lay Criminal Charges Against Mbalula for Noord Taxi Rank Briefing

21 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tshidi Madia

The African Transformation Movement is expected to lay criminal charges against Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for allegedly transgressing lockdown regulations during his 1 April media briefing at the Noord Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

Their complaint is that Mbalula held a briefing at the Noord Taxi Rank in the city centre at the beginning of April which hundreds of people attended, allegedly in contravention of lockdown regulations that prohibit large gatherings.

"He has the guts to open a case against someone else, but nothing happens when he breaks the rules," ATM Gauteng deputy chairperson Thato Moloi told News24.

Moloi was referring to an incident earlier this month when Mbalula opened a case against television and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo, accusing the celebrity of spreading misinformation after he claimed in a video posted on a colleague's Instagram feed that the minister had shared confidential lockdown extension information that stemmed from a Cabinet meeting.

"He went to Noord after the president had announced that no more than 100 people can gather. There were more than 300 people there," Moloi added.

"We are arresting ordinary people every day. I live in Soweto and people are getting arrested here but there is special treatment for ministers. That is not fair."

Moloi said City of Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo abandoned a community meeting in Lawley this week because too many people had gathered and questioned why Mbalula failed to do the same.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has already put one member of his Cabinet, Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni Abrahams, on special leave for transgressing lockdown regulations.

Ramaphosa announced the lockdown last month, which has since been extended until 30 April, as part of the government's bid to contain the novel coronavirus.

More than two million people worldwide have contracted the deadly virus. At the time of publication, South Africa had 3 300 confirmed cases and 58 deaths.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

