Kenya: 3 Children Killed in Mudslides After Heavy Rains in Kericho

21 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vitalis Kimutai

Three children have died in mudslides following heady rains and flooding in parts of Kericho County.

Two of the children died at Kiptenden village in Kunyak Ward and the other at Nyagasakia village in Kamasian Ward, Kipkelion West Constituency.

Both incidents took place between 7pm and 9pm on Monday, according to police officers and villagers.

A police officer who did not want to be named said two of the victims were seven years old and the other three years old.

By press time on Tuesday, only one of the bodies was retrieved from the mud and taken to Kericho County Referral Hospital mortuary.

OTHER DAMAGE

Kabirong, Ngebebo,Kiptenden, and Nyagisakia villages, in Kunyak and Kamasian wards, are among areas most affected by the rains.

Several displaced villagers spent Monday night in schools, where they sought shelter after their homes were destroyed.

Livestock were buried and property of unknown value destroyed.

Kericho County Commissioner Moses Mbaruku told the Nation by phone on Tuesday morning that personnel were headed to the locations for an assessment.

"I am climbing up the hill to the area, which is not very accessible due to the rough terrain," he said, adding he would issue a statement later.

