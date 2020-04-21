Somalia: State Destroys Fish Smuggled From Somalia

21 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kalume Kazungu

The government has destroyed a Sh5 million consignment of dried fish which was smuggled from Somalia.

The 761 bags of dried fish, which weighed about 12 tonnes, was recently nabbed by a multi-agency security team at Mokowe Jetty shortly after arriving from Mogadishu and Kismayu via Lamu's Kiunga border point.

The consignment was enroute to Mombasa.

The exercise to burn the contraband fish while the public watched took place at Hindi Grounds over the weekend and presided over by Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia and other top county security officials.

Other officials who witnessed the destruction of the dried fish included those from the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and officers from Immigration and Fisheries departments.

Mr Macharia gave a stern warning to businesspeople who have been sneaking into Somalia to conduct illegal trade.

Mr Macharia said they reached the decision to completely destroy the smuggled fish in order to serve as a lesson to other traders with similar intentions.

He categorically stated that the border between Kenya and Somalia is currently closed and that there should be no kind cross-border trade.

He also warned fishermen at Kiunga and Ishakani against sneaking into Somalia to conduct their activities.

"Today we're here destroying 761 bags of dried fish which translates to 12 tonnes ... We've seven suspects in custody. We will ensure they're prosecuted. It's an offense to conduct business in Somalia. The border is closed at the moment and those secretly engaging in cross-border trade are contravening the law. We will have you arrested and charged," said Mr Macharia.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Tanzanian Fresh Produce Flown to Europe By Ethiopian Airlines

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.