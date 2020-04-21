Uganda: Security Deploy At Porous Border As Rustling Resumes

Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), have deployed at least 210 personnel in Agago District on the porous border with Karamoja Sub-region to beef up security following a resurgence of armed cattle rustlers reportedly from Karamoja sub-region and South Sudan.

Last week's additional deployment was aimed at backing up the few UPDF and LDU personnel on the ground to counter the infiltration of armed Karimojong cattle rustlers, who have turned to disrupting security and farming in the area.

Although the army recently deployed more than 600 LDU personnel at the border, the intervention didn't help much.

Attacks on people

On Friday last week, six livestock farmers in Lacwa East, Leladwong and Locum villages in Paimol Subcounty sustained severe injuries when they were shot using bows and arrows in a foiled cattle raid by Karamojong rustlers.

The victims were immediately rushed for treatment at Dr Ambrosoli Memorial Hospital, Kalongo, Agago District.

Brig Michael Kabango, the 5th Infantry Division Commander, confirmed at the weekend that the army will focus on the three-tier security system which emphasises provision of security while the farmers and locals remain vigilant and responsible for their cattle.

According to him, the army has switched leadership of Local Defence Unit commanders in Papa Battalion in Lacek-Otoo Barracks in Agago District and Romeo Battalion in Kitgum District to improve security.

According to Mr Linos Ngompek, the Agago Resident District Commissioner, the backup will be positioned at hot spots such as Lapere South and Lapere Central villages in Lapono Sub-county as well as in areas of Lira Kato, Paimol and Adilang sub-counties.

Whereas Brig Kabango said mitigating cattle rustling in the area had remained a challenge due to the vast porous borderline, Mr Ngompek says the majority of farmers in the areas where cattle theft is rampant do not look after their animals - leaving them vulnerable to raiders.

Agreement

Last year Col Charles Rufus, the officer-in-charge of Customs at the Seritenya border, said that rustling of livestock by armed South Sudanese pastoralists may only end after government and the rebels sign a final peace agreement.

"That is when the government will be able to put in place a policy to see that the guns in wrong hands are removed," he said.