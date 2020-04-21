Cameroon: Buea - CHAMEG Ensuring Denizens Mask

21 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

It has equally stationed over 50 hands washing containers and hands sanitizers in some major junctions of Mile 17 Bus Station and Bolifamba.

Changing Mentalities and Empowering Groups (CHAMEG) Cameroon has stepped up the multiplying efforts to wade off the coronavirus pandemic in the Cameroon society. For the past one month, the group has been sensitizing the population of South West Region in general and those of Buea in particular on what is Coronavirus and it negative effects. They have also been explaining to the population how to avert the deadly virus by maintaining a high level of hygiene and sanitation. Washing of hands, sanitizing them, avoiding handshakes, wearing nose masks, staying indoors etc have been top on their agenda. The prescriptions of World Health Organisation and government's 13 measures to curb COVID-19 have been explained point by point to the population. On April 17, 2020, CHAMEG Cameroon donated over 100 nose masks and hands sanitizers to staff of Cameroon Radio and Television (CRTV) South West in Buea. Prior to the event at the CRTV complex, the team donated 200 nose masks to bus drivers and passengers at the Mile 17 Bus Station. Taxi Drivers' Union Executive in Buea was equally given 100 nose masks. Heads of the above mentioned establishments saluted CHAMEG and promised to put the items in good use to keep COVID-19 at bay. CHAMEG also stationed over 50 hands washing containers and hands sanitizers at the Mile 17 Bus Station and at various entering points in Bolifamba. Its staff has taken up positions there educating the population on how to effect the hands washing and also to sanitize. The Chief Executive Officer of CHAMEG, Agbor Meg, said that the purpose of the exercise is to keep informing the population of the region that the COVID-19 pandemic is real and that it is already at their door steps. As such, everyone should be on guard to ensure protection. She called on people to stay home as much as possible while implementing the WHO and government's prescribed measures.

