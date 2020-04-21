Cameroon: Low-Income Countries - Strides of IMF On Debt Burden

21 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Some 25 member countries are concerned with the move which seeks to concentrate existing resources on combating the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus.

As the world battles to contain the dreaded Coronavirus (Covid-19), principally to at least cut the propagation chain and attempt saving the lives of those already infected, there are concerted efforts to make resources available for the challenging task. If the situation is difficult for resource-rich countries, it becomes even more precarious for low-income countries. Reason why each step taken to make the resources available is the more laudable. Among the multifaceted moves is the April 15, 2020 decision of the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve an Immediate Debt Service Relief for 25 Eligible Low-income countries. This is within the framework of what the IMF qualifies as "Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT)." It is announced that a further four countries are expected to request such relief in the coming weeks to take the number to 29. Beneficiaries of the IMF debt service relief include Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic and others. According a press release announcing the IMF measure, "The approval enables the disbursement of grants from the CCRT for repayment of total debt service falling due to the IMF over the next six months, with potential extensions, up to a maximum of full two years from April 14, 2020, subject to availability of sufficient grant resources." The initial relief provided to these countries, the release notes, amounts to US$213.4 million and relief on debt service will free up scarce financial resources that now can be directed toward vital emergency medical and other relief efforts while the members combat the impact of the virus. The laudable move is sequel to the IMF's view that "the COVID 19 pandemic is a Qualifying Public Health Disaster under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) that is inflicting severe economic disruption across the Fund's membership." More so as the current global health crisis is the poorest creating balance of payments needs on scale that warrant concerted international efforts to support and most vulnerable countries through substantial additional grant support for debt service relief. It is also reported that the IMF officials underscored the importance of monitoring the macroeconomic situations of the recipient countries, including their policy responses to pandemic, and looked forward to an update from staff toward the end of the initial six month period of debt service relief. In this context, some experts highlighted the need for careful analysis of debt sustainability, safeguards, and accountability, and called for staff assessment on the effectiveness of country policies and use of debt service relief resources prior to the commitment of future tranches.

