South Africa: Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner Applauds the Arrest of Five Suspects, Including a Member, of Possession of Dagga

press release

Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has applauded members of the police in Kriel for the arrest of five suspects aged between 25 and 62, including a police Constable stationed at Tsakane SAPS for possession of dagga, worth approximately R500 000, in street value.

On Sunday, 19 April 2020, a team of police officials sought to investigate criminal activities in Kriel after receiving a number of complaints from the public that some police members were allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

The police then received information about a Gauteng marked vehicle which had five occupants, including the driver who was wearing police uniform. Upon stopping the said vehicle, the driver produced his police appointment card identifying himself as a police officer with the intention to divert the attention of the members. However police continued with their investigation where they conducted a search and found sixteen sealed bags of dagga which were stashed at the back of the vehicle.

Solomon Senoamadi aged 38 (police constable), Nhlakanipho Mtshali aged 34, Hezekiah Bhembe aged 62, Thabo Gama as well as Nkululeko Thabethe both aged 25 were then arrested and charged with possession of dagga as well as defeating the ends of justice.

General Zuma has strongly warned SAPS members as well as other law enforcement agencies to refrain from participating in criminal activities. The General has welcomed the arrest of the five suspects who used a police vehicle to commit crime and also misused police uniform for personal gain. "This vehicle was supposed to have been utilised for the benefit of the community at the local station where it has been allocated to but instead, it was used illegally to transport illicit staff. Disciplinary action will be taken against the member or anyone found to be on the wrong side of the law," said General Zuma.

Meanwhile the five appeared at the Kriel Magistrate's Court today, Monday 20 April 2020 and they were all granted R2000 bail each. The matter has been postponed to 23 April 2020, for further investigation.