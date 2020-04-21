South Africa: COVID-19 - Forget the Gig Economy, We Need the Delivery Economy

analysis

A too-soon relaxation of physical distancing may risk further infection waves. For the foreseeable future, we need to forget about returning to normality. We need to see similar bold and unprecedented actions on the economic front. This is a time to collectively reimagine our economy and work to rebuild resilience.

A few months into the Covid-19 crisis, and it feels like the global economy has hit a brick wall. Much of the world has entered lockdown to break the chain of virus transmission. We know that such drastic action works, as eventually new cases diminish.

While these developments give hope, let us acknowledge the basic facts. First, we know that this virus is extremely infectious. Second, the symptoms can be very severe and the virus has been shown to have a high death rate and some patients require highly specialised medical care, while in others, it can be asymptomatic. Third, we have no proven drugs for treatment, no vaccine and we are still a very long way off from the so-called "herd immunity".

This means that there are no shortcuts to establish medical protocols to deal with the crisis, meaning that proven, safe and effective drug and vaccine development will...