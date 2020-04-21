Namibia: South African Fishrot Lawyers Want Convictions Wiped

Two senior South African lawyers who were found guilty and fined after admitting they did not have work permits allowing them to represent the six men charged in the Fishrot fishing quota corruption case, are now asking the Windhoek High Court to set aside their convictions and sentences, and declare it null and void.

Senior counsel Mike Hellens and Dawie Joubert, whose work visit to Namibia at the end of November last year ended in them being charged, convicted and sentenced under the Immigration Control Act, are claiming in an application filed in the High Court that they were unlawfully arrested and detained. They are also alleging they were forced to admit guilt to the charges they were facing to avoid having to spend an extended period jailed in Namibia.

Hellens and Joubert, who are both practising law as senior counsel based in Johannesburg, South Africa, were arrested by an immigration official at the Windhoek Magistrate's Court, where they were due to represent the six men charged in the Fishrot corruption and bribery case in a planned bail hearing, on 29 November last year.

The bail hearing did not take place following their arrest, and late in the afternoon of the same day, Hellens and Joubert appeared in the dock at the same court on charges of working in Namibia without having the required work permits and furnishing false or misleading information to an immigration officer. They admitted guilt and were each sentenced to fines totalling N$10 000 or a prison term of 18 months.

Hellens and Joubert were in Windhoek to represent former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, ex-justice minister Sacky Shanghala, former Investec Asset Management Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi, former senior Investec Namibia employee Ricardo Gustavo, Esau's son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi and Pius Mwatelulo in a planned bail hearing two days after the six men's arrest on charges in connection with alleged corruption and bribery with the allocation of fishing quotas to Icelandic-owned companies.

In an affidavit filed at the High Court, Hellens accuses the prosecution in the Fishrot case of having resorted to a plan to have them arrested to get rid of them as senior advocates who were due to represent clients in Namibia.

"We were treated without dignity and as if we were enemies of the state," Hellens claims, adding that he and Joubert had been subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment, which is expressly prohibited by Namibia's Constitution. He also says that the chief justice issued certificates in terms of the Legal Practitioners Act that authorised himself and Joubert to appear in court in Namibia in the case of Esau and his co-accused. Although that document includes a note saying that the certificate does not absolve them from having to comply with the Immigration Control Act, including its provisions regarding employment permits, Hellens says he and Joubert have received advice that they were "not actually required to have a work permit if the chief justice granted us permission to appear [in court]".

According to Helens, he and Joubert were not given a proper opportunity to have a consultation with the lawyers instructed to represent them after their arrest. He further recounts in his affidavit that late in the afternoon one of the lawyers asked to represent them informed them the prosecution would not only oppose the granting of bail to them, but they would also be charged with fraud if they were not prepared to plead guilty.

Hellens says he and Joubert found themselves in a "pressure cooker situation".

"[We], in our minds, were under duress and simply had no other choice but to agree to plead guilty to the charges levelled against us as a package deal," he states.

With court processes and timelines suspended during Namibia's Covid-19 state of emergency, the respondents in the case - including the minister of home affairs and the prosecutor general - have not yet indicated whether they would oppose the two lawyers' application.