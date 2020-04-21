Namibia: Striking a Balance Between Health and Economy

Economic observers are calling for a balanced approach that would avoid excess job losses, and income and export earnings without introducing unnecessary health risks.

An assessment by the Bankers Association of Namibia and the Economic Association of Namibia analysing the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the Namibian economy show worrying estimates.

The two associations are estimating that over 8 000 jobs and N$1,25 billion export earnings weekly are at the mercy of the lockdown.

According to the analysis, should the period of disruption and lockdown persist, employers' and employees' buffers will be worn down, and more retrenchments and household duress will follow.

"There is little use in incurring the enormous social and economic cost of destroying the livelihoods of the less wealthy to ensure that no health cost is borne by society.

"It is also not useful to carry an enormous health cost to preserve the economy," reads the analysis.

While there is little that can be done about the harm expected to emanate from external demand and supply, internal supply is somewhat in Namibia's control, but would require a balancing act between health and economic interventions.

"A balance must be struck with a holistic view of the health and economy aspects of the virus and the response thereto," the associations say.

Policymakers are called on to keep in mind the livelihoods of the least wealthy and most economically vulnerable while protecting them.

The country's overall produce is currently under threat as a result of Covid-19 and measures to prevent its spread.

The imposed regulations could even stretch to 2021, which implies a substantially higher economic cost.

ECONOMIC COST

The estimates are that external demand shocks will wipe out growth in the mining sector, specifically diamond mining, then cripple the tourism and transport sectors.

These three sectors are projected to lead to a 3,8% (N$5,4 billion) loss of the national cake in 2020 alone.

Measures to restrict the transmission of Covid-19 have also resulted in the inability of the informal, fishing, mining, manufacturing and construction sectors to supply their products as usual.

The lockdown has also affected the manufacturing sector, which is dominated by beer production and estimated to fall by 11,5%, the report indicates.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government revenue is expected to come under substantial pressure, increasing national debt and the debt to the overall production ratio.

The associations are estimating that the first phase of the lockdown led to a 6,7% reduction in gross domestic product (GDP) for 2020.

They say approximately 420 000 people who are informally employed are highly vulnerable.

The recommendations are that, per week of lockdown, approximately N$200 million of stimulus to the informal sector alone is required.

With more expected from treasury to ensure a balance between health and economy is achieved, an expenditure assumption of N$1,1 billion for health, plus N$1,1 billion in fiscal support per lockdown is required.

Given the need to strengthen the dysfunctional public health sector and maintain the economy will see the economy indebted by as much as 70%.

This means the country would owe internal and external lenders more than two thirds of its GDP by the end of the second lockdown.

The researchers say the country's relatively young population living in the world's second sparsest populated country presents some unique considerations.

"A well-informed medical view needs to supplement this report to find the balance between maintaining a flat curve and not causing a collapse in the livelihood of the most valuable people," the researchers state.

Email: [email protected]