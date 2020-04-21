Malawi Tax Defaulters Get 6 Months Compliance Window - Mra

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) will give tax defaulters an opportunity to pay their taxes under the Voluntary Compliance Window (VCW)for a period of six months targeting business operators and all members of the community.

Kapoloma: The main objective of the VCW is to provide relief to the business community

The VCW is meant to allow taxpayers with arrears and those who have not been tax compliant to settle their tax obligations without paying a penalty, interest or any charges.

MRA's Corporate Affairs Manager, Steven Kapoloma said the VCW started from April 8, 2020 and will run up to October 31, 2020.

"The main objective of the VCW is to provide relief to the business community due to huge negative impact resulting from Covid-19 on the economy and businesses in the country and increase voluntary tax compliance among the citizenry.

"One can apply by completing a VCW application form that can be accessed from the MRA website www.mra.mw. Completed forms can be uploaded onto the website or emailed to [email protected] Taxpayers can also send the completed form through WhatsApp to 0997 222 835 or 0997 222 836," said Kapoloma.

He therefore, called on all businesses, corporate organizations and individuals who are eligible to apply as long as they are not registered with MRA yet but have transactions that were supposed to be taxed but were not or have transactions that are supposed to be taxed but are not being taxed.

He said businesses and individuals who are registered but not filing tax returns and not paying taxes due, registered but filing incorrect returns, registered and filing tax returns but became non-compliant by concealing some transactions are also eligible to apply.

"Furthermore, taxpayers who had been filing tax returns and were assessed for tax but have tax arrears, except those who have made payment arrangements with MRA, are also eligible to apply," Kapoloma said.

"Taxpayers who had not been declaring imports or smuggling and those who had been misclassifying or under-declaring of importation for duty purposes are eligible to apply," he added.

Kapoloma has since said MRA is encouraging all taxpayers and businesses to take advantage of the window to clear their tax arrears while the window is open, saying currently there is good turn up for the VCW.

