Mozambique: No Shortage of Fuel, Says Imopetro

21 April 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambique Petroleum Import Agency, Imopetro, has guaranteed that the country has enough petrol and diesel to meet demand for at least the next two and a half months.

Cited in Tuesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais", the Imopetro Director of Operations, Eleuterio Uaila, said "Right now we have stocks of petrol for the entire country for the next 75 days. We have enough jet fuel for 54 days, and we have diesel for 71 days".

Furthermore, there is more fuel, which has already been purchased, but which has not yet entered Mozambique solely for lack of storage space. Two ships are on their way to Mozambican ports laden with 63,000 tonnes of petroleum products, which should arrive in May. Other supplies are scheduled to reach the country in June.

It is not at all clear where these new cargoes can be stored. Uaila said that, with the collapse in sales of fuel, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is no space in the fuel tank farms for new supplies. Ships are now queuing up, waiting for space.

Asked about the price of fuel, Uaila said any decision would be taken by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Globally, the oil price has collapsed, but there has been no change in the prices charged at Mozambican filling stations. Since the government wants to reduce the number of cars on the roads, as a measure to halt the spread of Covid-19, there is a strong argument to increase, rather than reduce, he price of fuel, irrespective of the supply situation.

Well-to-do Mozambicans who own private cars will doubtless howl with rage, if the fuel price is increased - but it is a certain way of reducing road transport, and hence making the transmission of the disease more difficult.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.