Mozambique: No New Coronavirus Cases

21 April 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The latest batch of tests of suspect cases of the new coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease Covid 19 were all negative, the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, announced at a Maputo press conference on Monday.

Marlene said that, to date, 1,110 suspect cases have been tested, 69 of them in the previous 24 hours. All 69 were negative for the coronavirus.

Hence Mozambique's key statistics for Covid-19 remain unchanged: there have been 39 confirmed cases, and no deaths. Of the confirmed cases, eight have made a full recovery and the other 31 are regarded as active cases.

A breakdown of the 39 positive cases by the National Health Institute (INS) shows that the majority, 20, are from the northern province of Cabo Delgado, 15 are from Maputo City and four from Maputo province. The Cabo Delgado 20 are the cluster centred on the camp in the Afungi Peninsula, operated by the French oil and gas company, total.

19 of the positive cases are aged between 35 and 44, and seven are aged between 45 and 59. Six are over 60 years old, and six are between 25 and 34. Just one is under 25 years old. No children are known to have been infected. 82 per cent of the cases are men and 18 per cent are women.

483,304 people (Mozambicans and foreigners) have entered Mozambique since the crisis began and all were screened. Currently, 1,854 of these travellers remain in quarantine.

The deputy director of the INS, Eduardo Samo Gudo, told the press conference that it is imperative to reduce mobility. The whole point about closing schools and obliging workplaces to operate in shifts was to prevent people from going onto the streets, either on foot or in cars.

Movement on urban roads should be reduced by at least 50 per cent, in order to reduce the mobility of the coronavirus, he insisted.

"There are people who should stay at home, but they're not staying at home!", he exclaimed. "People must stay at home".

