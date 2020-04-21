Mozambique: Humanitarian Aid for Over 162,000 in Cabo Delgado

Maputo — 40,255 displaced households (containing 162,047 individuals) are receiving humanitarian aid in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, according to the Minister of State Administration, Ana Comoana, reporting on the situation to a meeting of the government's Disaster Management Coordinating Council, held in Maputo on Monday.

These households have been driven from their homes by the terrorist acts of islamic fundamentalists in the northern districts of Cabo Delgado. The districts worst affected are Macomia (29,339 people displaced), Mocimboa da Praia (26,000) and Quissanga (25,109).

Comoana said that difficulties in ensuring access to some of the areas hit by the insurgents makes a full account of the number of displaced people impossible, and makes it difficult to deliver aid to all the victims.

She claimed that most of the displaced people in Cabo Delgado have now found safety. After losing their homes in terrorist raids, they were given shelter by relatives. "They prefer to be with their relatives", Comoana said. She pledged that the government will continue to assist them.

Summarising the 2019-2020 rainy season, Comoana said that 57 people had died. The great majority, 45, of these were struck by lightning. Five were swept away by flood waters, and seven died when their flimsy houses collapsed on top of them.

41 of these deaths occurred in the central province of Zambezia, eight in Sofala, four in Maputo Province, and two each in Manica and Niassa.

6,175 houses were destroyed in the rainy season, 11,743 were damaged and 44,177 were flooded. 542 classrooms were damaged or destroyed, and 123 electricity pylons were knocked down.

There are no natural disasters currently threatening the country, said Comoana, but people who had lost crops, some to torrential rains, and some to droughts in other parts of the country, continued to need food aid.

The number of people at risk of hunger is put at 1,994,542. Of this total, only 980,672 are actually receiving assistance. Of these, about 143,000 received aid from the government, and 837,000 from the government's partners, such as the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).