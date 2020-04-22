Nigeria's COVID-19 Cases Jump to 782

22 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 117 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 782 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 59 new cases, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 29, Kano 14, Borno six, Katsina four, Ogun three, while Rivers and Bauchi got one each.

NCDC said: "As at 11:25 pm April 21, there are 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 197 have been discharged with 25 deaths.

The breakdown of the figures show that Lagos has 430 cases, FCT 118, Kano 73, Osun and Ogun 20 each, Oyo 16, Katsina and Oyo 16 each, Edo 15, Kwara, Kaduna, Borno and Akwa Ibom nine each, Bauchi eight, Gombe five Delta and Ekiti four each, Ondo and Rivers three each, Jigawa, Enugu, Niger and Abia two each, Benue, Anambra and Sokoto one each.

