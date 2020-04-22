Nigeria: NDDC 'Invites' EFCC to Audit Operations - Official

The <a target="_blank" href="http://www.nddc.gov.ng">Niger Delta Development Commission</a>, NDDC, has reportedly invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to audit its operations.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/257713-five-benefits-come-president-muhammadu-buharis-new-executive-order.html">President Muhammadu Buhari</a> in October had ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the NDDC from 2001 to 2019.

The EFCC in a statement on Tuesday, said the NCDC's acting managing director, Kemebradikumo Pondei, made the request during a courtesy visit to the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the EFCC.

Mr Pondei, who said he was at the commission to "establish good working relationship with the EFCC," expressed the need for "the auditors to interface with the EFCC".

He also requested for the commission's assistance in looking at cases of contracts awarded and paid for but not executed.

"We have reports of projects awarded and paid for but not executed. There is need for us to work on these cases," he reportedly said.

The NDDC official said "abandoned projects have become a source of distraction to the management".

He, therefore, requested for a status report on all NDDC cases being investigated by the EFCC.

In his remarks, the EFCC zonal head, Usman Imam, described the visit by the NDDC team as remarkable, noting that it will go a long way in helping to bridge whatever gaps exist between the agencies.

Mr Imam said the official's "assignment appears daunting in the face of extreme negative public perception of the agency."

He noted that when he assumed office as zonal head, he believed that "NDDC was next to oil bunkering when it comes to corruption."

"I believe government is mindful of this negative image which is the reason for the appointment of the interim management committee and the institution of a forensic audit," Mr Imam said.

He urged the management to strive to change the perception by delivering on the mandate given to it by the president.

"I want to assure you that the commission is willing to support you through the investigation of any alleged case of fraud. What we require from you is willingness to share information and trust in our ability to handle such cases with dispatch," he added.