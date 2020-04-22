Nigeria: NDDC 'Invites' EFCC to Audit Operations - Official

21 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kunle Sanni

The <a target="_blank" href="http://www.nddc.gov.ng">Niger Delta Development Commission</a>, NDDC, has reportedly invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to audit its operations.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/257713-five-benefits-come-president-muhammadu-buharis-new-executive-order.html">President Muhammadu Buhari</a> in October had ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the NDDC from 2001 to 2019.

The EFCC in a statement on Tuesday, said the NCDC's acting managing director, Kemebradikumo Pondei, made the request during a courtesy visit to the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the EFCC.

Mr Pondei, who said he was at the commission to "establish good working relationship with the EFCC," expressed the need for "the auditors to interface with the EFCC".

He also requested for the commission's assistance in looking at cases of contracts awarded and paid for but not executed.

"We have reports of projects awarded and paid for but not executed. There is need for us to work on these cases," he reportedly said.

The NDDC official said "abandoned projects have become a source of distraction to the management".

He, therefore, requested for a status report on all NDDC cases being investigated by the EFCC.

In his remarks, the EFCC zonal head, Usman Imam, described the visit by the NDDC team as remarkable, noting that it will go a long way in helping to bridge whatever gaps exist between the agencies.

Mr Imam said the official's "assignment appears daunting in the face of extreme negative public perception of the agency."

He noted that when he assumed office as zonal head, he believed that "NDDC was next to oil bunkering when it comes to corruption."

"I believe government is mindful of this negative image which is the reason for the appointment of the interim management committee and the institution of a forensic audit," Mr Imam said.

He urged the management to strive to change the perception by delivering on the mandate given to it by the president.

"I want to assure you that the commission is willing to support you through the investigation of any alleged case of fraud. What we require from you is willingness to share information and trust in our ability to handle such cases with dispatch," he added.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.