Nigeria: Abia Killing - IGP Redeploys Police Commissioner to Abuja, Probes Killing

The Inspector General of Police, <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/features-and-interviews/305900-official-cv-all-you-need-to-know-about-nigerias-new-police-chief-mohammed-adamu.html">Mohammed Adamu</a>, had ordered the deployment of Janet Agbede as the new Commissioner of Police in Abia State.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, a deputy commissioner of police, on Tuesday in Abuja, said Mrs Agbede would take over from Okon Ene who had been redeployed to the Force Headquarters.

He said the deployment of Mrs Agbede followed the unprofessional conduct and misuse of firearms by a policeman in the Ebem Ohafia area of the state that led to the death of one Ifeanyi Arunsi.

The IGP condemned the unfortunate incident that happened on Friday, adding that it was glaring that the policeman was unprofessional in his conduct.

He condemned the resort to self-help by some people in the area and the destruction of government property and operational assets of the police.

Mr Adamu also constituted a Special Investigation Panel headed by Anthony Ogbizi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

He said the panel would carry out a comprehensive investigation into the unfortunate incident.

He said the panel will review police actions and inactions prior, during and after the death of Mr Arunsi and the circumstances surrounding the attack on the police station and damage on property.

The IGP condoled with the family and friends of the late Mr Arunsi and enjoined the people of Ebem Ohafia not to take the laws into their hands.

He pledged that investigation into the case would be swift and thorough, adding that justice would prevail in the matter.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://nan.ng">NAN</a>)