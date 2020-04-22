Nigeria: Two Dead, Six Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

21 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Two persons were on Tuesday confirmed dead in an accident involving a Mazda bus and a motorcycle around the new Kara Market on the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.

The Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the development to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Mr Akinbiyi said the accident which occurred around 9:30 a.m., was caused by reckless driving and wrongful overtaking on the part of the driver of the bus.

"Due to reckless driving, the bus marked AME-805 XA hit the moving Bajaj motorcycle marked SGM-149 V; after that, the bus lost control and rammed into a moving trailer from the rear. The trailer did not stop.

"The bus was transiting from Berger to Ibadan. Eighteen passengers consisting of 13 males and five females were on board the bus when the accident occurred.

"Unfortunately, six people were injured while two male adults, one from the bus and another from the motorcycle died in the accident," he said.

The TRACE spokesman said the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere, Remo, while the deceased were deposited at the State Hospital's mortuary in Isara Remo.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://nan.ng">NAN</a>)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

