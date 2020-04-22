Nigeria: Buhari Loses Personal Bodyguard

21 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Presidency on Tuesday announced the death of one of President Muhammadu Buhari's bodyguards, Lawal Mato, a warrant officer.

The President's Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said Mr Mato passed away after three years of struggling with diabetes.

Mr Mato died a few days after the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, died.

Mr Shehu quoted the president to have described the officer, who had been working with him for many years before he won the 2015 elections, as "very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus."

Mr Buhari prayed that Allah would ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State the fortitude to bear the loss.

Mr Mato was part of a team that former President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua restored to Mr Buhari as personal security and he had been off full duty for three years, treating diabetes.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://nan.ng">NAN</a>)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.