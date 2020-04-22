Nigeria: Borno Has Four Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 - Official

21 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Haruna

The Borno State committee on COVID-19 has confirmed it has recorded four confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

The deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, who is the chairman of the committee, on Tuesday also told journalists at the maiden briefing of the committee that so far 48 persons who had contact with the deceased index case have been tested.

Of these, he said 44 of them turned out negative, while four other results are being awaited from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The centre had last night confirmed two cases. The state has recorded a fatality.

New case

The official said a traveler from Lagos to Borno was intercepted at Gombe State where he tested positive. "The traveler, who was earlier counted amongst the five cases that were reported in Gombe, was later handed over to Borno since he was on transit to his town, Biu," he said.

The deputy governor explained that with the transfer of the unnamed traveller to Borno, "the state now has four confirmed cases."

He said the state has traced 104 persons believed to have had contacts with the index case.

Mr Kadafur said the new case has been moved from Biu to an isolation center in Maiduguri and is being monitored there.

