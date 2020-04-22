Nigeria: Kwam 1, Alaafin's Wife Deny Alleged Romantic Affair

Fuji music star, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, also known as KWAM 1 and Olori Ajoke, one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III, have denied having an affair.

Olori Ajoke, a 2018 graduate of the University of Ibadan, is the youngest wife of the monarch.

The petite queen, who is quite fashionable, is famous on social media.

The rumours of the alleged relationship between KWAM 1 and the monarch's wife have been trending on social media for almost two weeks.

According to the reports, the young queen was sent packing from the palace over her alleged infidelity with the fuji star.

But Ms Ajoke denied the allegations in an Instagram live interview over the weekend.

Debunking the allegations, she swore by all the Yoruba gods and the orishas of the Alaafin's palace.

She asked the gods to punish her if she ever had any affair with Wasiu.

She also accused gossip blogs who had published falsehood about her in the past as being behind the new allegations.

The fuji icon also debunked the allegations for the first time in a statement by his media adviser, Kunle Rasheed, made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The statement read in part, "The attention of Fuji Maestro and Mayegun of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, K1 De Ultimate, has been drawn to the rumour making the rounds in the past 48 hours, on social media platforms, where it has been alleged that the music icon was having an affair with Olori Ajoke, one of the wives of Alayeluwa, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111.

"Let me categorically state that the allegation is falsely concocted from the pit of hell by those whose aim is to drag to the mud, the name of K1 De Ultimate and ultimately that of the most revered kingdom in Yoruba land. These agents of Lucifer have continued in their warped delusions to see K1 go to the ground just for being conferred with the title of Mayegun of Yoruba land," Mr Rasheed noted.

Mr Rasheed also hinted that his principal would be instituting legal action against the author of the news.

"Let me remind the rumour mongers that Nigeria has adequate laws to bring anyone who has embarked on character assassination of the innocent to book. Fans and the general public should rest assured that we will legally seek redress for this allegation."

Speaking with Nigerian journalist and founder of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, in an Instagram live video on Monday, the Fuji singer said the people spewing the 'malicious' rumours are merely jealous of his recent coronation as the Mayegun of Yorubaland.

"When one is eating, one should be careful to not eat what will put you in trouble. It is an abomination. It is taboo. In the end, this is all about the hatred of me becoming the Maiyegun. Recently, we discovered that some people are disagreeing amongst themselves on the subject," he said.

Denying ever having any relationship with any of the Queens in the Oyo kingdom, the music star said he understands the sanctity of the royal family and unless he becomes cursed or placed under a spell, he would not even think of carrying out such "abomination."

He said, "The only time I can say that I've seen them largely was my coronation day as Maiyegun. I only run into Baba (the king) once in a while at occasions and I honour him as my traditional father."

He added that it is people with no fear of God that go as far as trying to tarnish his image, forgetting that his success is by God's will.

"I'm a noble-born, I cannot tarnish the honour of the royal family. It is people of low births that won't care about things like that," he said.

Meanwhile, Femi, who is one of KWAM 1's sons, has threatened a libel suit against those behind the rumour.