Rwanda: Judiciary Embraces Skype to Deliver Court Rulings

22 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The Judiciary of Rwanda started the delivery of court rulings in criminal cases through the Skype application in a bid to keep up with the ongoing novel coronavirus lockdown.

The initial phase, the Judiciary said, started on Monday, April 20 with the Intermediate Court of Nyarugenge pronouncing up to 17 cases of inmates incarcerated in Nyarugenge Prison (known as Mageragere).

Speaking to The New Times on Tuesday, Harrison Mutabazi, the Spokesperson for the Judiciary said that apart from helping deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Skype system and the videoconferencing that was adopted earlier, have proven to save both time and cost.

"In this COVID-19 period, it would not be sensible to transport people from prison to court for trial and back and forth. That can only escalate the risks associated with this pandemic," he said.

"It has also an aspect to support the expedition of judicial work because the time consumed to take suspects from jail to court can be saved since they are tried from where they are incarcerated," he said, adding that transportation cost can also be saved.

Mutabazi said that the move does not concern courts in Kigali only, rather all courts across the country, indicating that Ngoma Intermediate Court in Eastern Province also made pronouncement of judgments on Monday, April 20, 2020.

He added that on Wednesday, the Rusizi Intermediate Court in Western Province will pronounce 15 cases by use of Skype.

Speaking about accessibility, Mutabazi said that videoconferencing is not readily accessible in all parts of the country because its enabling facilities are not available everywhere, while Skype is easy to install in computers allowing participation of the parties involved.

"We started the use of videoconferencing for court proceedings including trying cases and pronouncing judgments. So, we wanted to use both the means so that to expedite justice delivery," he said, pointing out that so far, Gasabo Primary Court and Kicukiro Primary Court have tried cases using videoconferencing.

Ensuring quality of judgment

Mutabazi said that apart from not physically being in the same room during the proceedings, the trials are being carried out effectively.

He said that the defendant or respondent and their lawyer, as well as the accuser or plaintiff and their lawyer, prosecutors, the judge and the court registrar are present and the court proceedings are held with no interruptions.

Regarding evidence preservation and documentation, he said that the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) which is used currently for judicial processes has ensured the evidence is accessible by accuser, the accused, prosecution, and judges.

"Due process in line with hearings is observed," he said.

How it works

For videoconferencing, Mutabazi said that, currently, the judiciary has a site for judges which is at the Supreme Court premises in Kimihurura, Kigali.

There is also a site for detained suspects at the Remera-based Kigali Metropolitan Police.

Those sites are equipped with digital cameras which are turned on when it is time to hold a trial.

The same applies to Skype, but, it does not require installing digital cameras, rather installation Skype application in computers to be used by the judges and the concerned parties who are at different sites.

As of April 20, 2020, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rwanda were 147.

At global level, it has been confirmed that COVID-19 had infected more than 2.5 million people, and killed over 170,000 others after four months since the first confirmed case, as per a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.