Rwandans Urged to Report Those Spreading Genocide Ideology

The National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC) has urged all Rwandans to remain vigilant of some people in their communities who are still perpetuating and spreading genocide ideology.

The call follows different a number of cases of genocide ideology recorded across the country.

At least 55 cases of genocide ideology were recorded during the just-concluded national week to commemorate the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

By the end of the commemoration week, at least 38 suspects had been arrested by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

However, genocide ideology cases continue to be recorded along the 100 days of 26th commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

For instance, security organs in Gakenke District, Northern Province on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly propagating Genocide ideology.

The 24-year-old is accused of spreading genocide ideology through vile text messages sent to three people, including the sector executive secretary, a genocide survivor, and the sector tax officer.

Last week, two days after closing the commemoration week, unknown people also uprooted the young forest plantation owned by a genocide survivor in Nyamasheke District.

On the same day, banana plantation of a genocide survivor in Kamonyi was also cut down by unknown people.

In a statement released by NURC, such assaults against genocide survivors have been condemned by every Rwandans and each must play a role in ensuring those responsible are brought to account.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We urge everyone to remain intolerant of people spreading genocide ideology through verbal, written messages and other ways. We urge people to report the suspects so that investigators and local leaders can do their work," reads part of the statement signed by Fidèle Ndayisaba, the NURC Executive Secretary.

The commission condoled with Genocide survivors particularly those who were victimized through different assaults.

"We hope that competent authorities will pursue the suspects to deliver justice to the victims," says the message.

Genocide ideology and related crimes are punished according to the law Nº 59/2018 of 22/8/2018.

It provides that a person who, in public, either verbally, in writing, through images or in any other manner, commits an act that manifests an ideology that supports or advocates for destroying, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, commits an offence.

Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than five years and not more than seven years, with a fine of not less than Rwf500,000 and not more than Rwf1 million.

Denial of genocide and minimization of genocide are also punished with the same imprisonment and fines.

The convict of destroying bodies of the victims of genocide is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than 10 years and not more than 15 years, and a fine of not less than Rwf1million and not more Rwf2 million as demolishing or damaging or desecrating a memorial site is also punished with the same provision.