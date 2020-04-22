Rwanda: Police Risk Losing Seven Players Amid Slow Contract Negotiations

Rwanda Premier League side Police risk losing up to seven players of their starting eleven as negotiations for contract extension stall, Times Sport has learned.

There are growing fears at the club that all their star players could be on their way out since there is little progress in the ongoing negotiations.

The lethal striking duo of Dominique Ndayishimiye and Osée Iyabivuze are part of the players whose contracts end with the troubled 2019/2020 season, currently at halt - since last month - due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Others include; defenders Mohamed Mpozembizi and Celestin Ndayishimiye, midfielder Eric Ngendahimana and forwards Jean Paul Uwimbabazi and Issa Bigirimana.

The law enforcers outfit, after 23 matches, are third on the 16-team table with 43 points, 14 behind runaway leaders APR. Reigning champions Rayon Sports are second at 51 points.

Speaking to this publication on Tuesday, Police spokesperson CIP Maurice Karangwa emphasised the importance of keeping all the players, saying: "We want to retain them, that's the idea and discussions have started."

"It is important to keep them otherwise we would struggle in building the team for next season. All teams always wish to keep their best players. We are aware that some rival teams may try to lure them out of Police, which is why we have started negotiations early."

And, Karangwa added, hopefully we will reach a deal before end of the season.

Like most leagues across the world, the local topflight league - and every other sports activity - is suspended since mid-March as the country combats the spread of coronavirus.