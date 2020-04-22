Burundi: COVID-19 - Burundi Reports Five New Cases

Burundi has confirmed five new coronavirus cases, raising the country's total number of infections on Tuesday to 11, the health ministry said.

Health minister Thadée Ndikumana said the new patients were contacts of previously confirmed positive cases.

"Out of the 204 people who were tested for the virus, five results turned up positive," said Mr Ndikumana.

The minister also announced that four patients were discharged after two consecutive negative results.

Last week, the country announced its first fatality after one of the patients who tested positive for the virus died in Bujumbura.

The government has encouraged citizens to wash their hands, keep social distance and provided a hotline for reporting any suspected cases. However, public gatherings, weddings, meetings, prayers in churches and mosques are still held.