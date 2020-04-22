Rwanda: Mountain Gorilla Rally Suspended Due to COVID-19

Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) has postponed the 2020 Mountain Gorilla Rally until further notice as the country - and the world - continues to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March 21, Rwanda is on lockdown with all sporting activities either cancelled or suspended to exercise the social distancing necessary to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"We have suspended the race because of the problem (Covid-19 pandemic) we have," said RAC Secretary General Ange Francois Cyatangabo, noting that, "We will look again at the good timing when the disease is gone, in consideration with the Government's guidelines."

This year's edition of the annual motorsport event was due May 15.

Local top driver Jean Claude Gakwaya, navigated by his pacereader Jean Claude Mugabo, was the winner of the 2019 Mountain Gorilla Rally.