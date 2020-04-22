South Africa: Over 1200 Tankers Bring Water to the Free State

In an effort to curb COVID-19 infections, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has dispersed 1265 tankers and 134 water trucks throughout the Free State province.

This is to ensure people are able to wash their hands, a critical measure in preventing the spread of the virus.

The department is not only supplying municipalities with water tanks and trucks, a team from the Free State provincial department is also testing the water on a daily basis for its quality.

"Teams from the department's Drinking Water and Waste Water Management have been working around the clock testing water from the source as well as from water trucks that deliver water to the tanks. Constant communication is kept between municipalities and DWS to maximise efforts," the department said in a statement.

The department has also procured close to 8 000 hand sanitisers and 2 400 bars of soap that will be disseminated to all municipalities in the Free State.

The hand sanitisers and soaps are earmarked for homeless centres and vulnerable households.

"Everyone should still continue to conserve water as South Africa is still a water scarce country and we are heading towards winter season which yields minimum rainfall. All communities are still encouraged to wash their hands at regular intervals utilising soap and water as well as heed the call to stay at home," the department said.