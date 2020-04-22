South Africa: COVID-19 Gives Us a Chance to Plot a New Global Path - and to Give Planet Earth a Breather

21 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Brij Maharaj

Amid the doom and gloom that has enveloped the world, the C0vid-19 crisis actually presents an opportunity. The global economic and industrial lockdown is also providing an opportunity for planet Earth to rest and heal, with the lowest levels of pollution in decades.

Covid-19 has generated unprecedented global fear and anxiety about the unknown in terms of whether one may be infected, the possibility of survival and the risk of exponential transmission. There are also fears about the economic downturn, millions losing their jobs and the devastating social pathologies. There is uncertainty because we are dealing with the invisible and the unknown, which even the most sophisticated military weapons cannot detect and destroy.

Writing in The Guardian, George Monbiot contended that: "We have been living in a bubble, a bubble of false comfort and denial. In the rich nations, we have begun to believe we have transcended the material world. The wealth we've accumulated - often at the expense of others - has shielded us from reality. Living behind screens, passing between capsules - our houses, cars, offices and shopping malls - we persuaded ourselves that contingency had retreated, that we had reached the point all civilisations seek: Insulation from...

Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

