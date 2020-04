Gaborone — The President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, has relieved permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Mr Solomon Sekwakwa and deputy permanent secretary in the same ministry, Dr Morrison Sinvula of their duties.

Permanent secretary - government communications, Mr Andrew Sesinyi, said in a press statement today that the dismissal of the two senior government officials was effected on April 21.

Source : BOPA