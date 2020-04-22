Zimbabwe: ZCTU Proposes $2 500 Grant for One Million Social Welfare Beneficiaries

22 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration of exposing Zimbabweans to the risk of starving to death while observing the COVID-19 lockdown due through failure to address welfare issues.

The government recently identified one million households through the Social Welfare Department to benefit from a $600 million kitty availed to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.

Each beneficiary will receive $200.

However, according to the ZCTU secretary-general, Japhet Moyo the cash transfers are inadequate considering the high cost of living in Zimbabwe.

He went on to propose government should pay the beneficiaries using the food poverty line of $1 863 or the gazetted minimum wage of $2 500 per household.

"Surely the $200 being allocated to the vulnerable is inadequate and we suggest using either the food poverty line of $1 863 or newly gazetted minimum wage of $2 500," said Moyo.

"Failure to address the issue of hunger will lead to heightened tensions between the government and citizens. This must be addressed urgently for workers and the poor to comply with the lockdown."

He also blamed Mnangagwa for failing to address the shortages of mealie-meal, a staple food in Zimbabwe as well as the spiralling prices of basic commodities.

"Many are afraid they will die of hunger while attempting to avoid COVID-19. Even electricity and water should have been provided for free especially to the poor citizens during the extension because it is now beyond the reach of many and cooking gas is expensive too," the labour group leader said.

Moyo said ZCTU had expected Mnangagwa to announce a moratorium on the termination of employment contracts and guaranteeing income security for every worker.

Other expectations were the pronouncement of measures to assist ailing businesses which are unable to pay salaries, bank loans, rentals and other operational costs in order to protect jobs.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.