Kenya: Chesogon Disaster - Guns Missing After Floods

21 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Oscar Kakai and Evans Kipkura

Eighteen guns and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition are missing after flash floods and mudslides swept away the Chesogon police post along the Elegyo Marakwet-West Pokot border over the weekend.

Four officers were critically injured and one is still missing.

The station, which was among key installations destroyed by the floods after heavy rains, was left an unrecognisable shell of itself, with only debris standing guard.

Bullet-proof vests were also found hundreds of metres away.

A police report seen by the Nation indicates that 17 G3 and one AK47 riffle are missing together with 1,260 rounds of ammunition had been swept away when disaster struck on Saturday.

West Pokot County Police Commander Jackson Tumwet warned the public against taking advantage of the floods to take the firearms.

He also advised locals to surrender the guns to their chiefs in case they found them.

Some of the residents said the government should ensure it recovers the guns as they could fall in the hands of bandits.

"I'm pleading with my fellow community members to surrender the guns in case they were swept away close to their homes. Somebody can get the guns and misuse them. The government should act swiftly to recover all the missing guns," Emmanuel Natush, a local, said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.