Kenya: Brace for Heavier Rains Over the Next Seven Days - Weatherman

21 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

The Kenya Meteorological Department (Met) has asked the public to brace for heavier rainfall over the next seven days.

Last week, the Met warned of heavy rains of more than 30 millimetres over several parts of the country with the likelihood of flash floods and landslides.

At least 12 people have died while at least 22 are missing in Chesogon, Elgeyo Marakwet, where heavy rains and flash floods have left more than 400 families displaced.

In its latest seven-day forecast covering April 21 - 27, the Met warned of more enhanced rainfall than has been witnessed in many parts of the country.

COUNTIES AFFECTED

Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni, Embu, Murangá, Kirinyaga, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Nyamira and Kisii counties have been identified as areas expected to receive more than 100mm of rain.

The same applies to Homa Bay, Kisumu, Nandi, Vihiga, Siaya, some parts of Kitui, Kajiado, Bungoma, Laikipia and Samburu counties.

Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Busia, Siaya, Migori, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Laikipia, Taita Taveta, Turkana, Mandera and Marsabit will receive more than 70mm of rain.

Garissa, Tana River and Wajir Counties will receive moderate rainfall - between 20 and 70mm - while light rainfall will be experienced over some parts of Baringo, Isiolo, Mombasa and Kwale counties.

"The heavy rainfall of more than 30mm, which is being experienced over several parts of the country, is expected to continue over western, central region including Nairobi area, north eastern, north western and the coastal region," Met Director Stella Aura said on Tuesday.

"In the western and central regions, the rainfall intensity will progressively increase to 40mm between Thursday and Friday," she said, adding the amount will reduce across the country from Saturday

HIGH ALERT

Ms Aura asked residents of these areas to be on the lookout for potential flooding.

She advised fishermen and everybody in the marine industry to be on high alert for storms with the heavy rains expected to result in large waves and strong winds offshore, hence a storm surge along the coastline.

"People in landslide prone areas especially over the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt Kenya and other hilly areas over the western region should be vigilant. Residents are also advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes," she said.

April is the peak month of the "Long Rains" season in the country which covers between March and May with the seasonal forecast saying the expected rainfall amounts are likely to be higher than the long-term average.

