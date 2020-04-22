Tanzania: Rwakatare to Be Buried Tomorrow

BISHOP-CUM-POLITICIAN, the late Dr Getrude Rwakatare will be buried tomorrow, in a funeral that will be attended by ten people under the coordination of the government, it has been announced.

According to National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai, the government will supervise the entire process, urging parliamentarians to have faith with the State arrangements.

The government suspended gatherings as part of the precautionary measures against the deadly virus that has so far killed 10 people and infecting 254 others.

"I want to assure you honourable members that this is the procedure and each and every one of us should have confidence in the parliament and the government," he said, adding:

"We urge all to cooperate and adhere to the advice issued by the State." It was not immediately confirmed what the cause of the death of the prominent politician and religious leader was, though it is understood that she died while undergoing treatment in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

Earlier, the Speaker told parliamentarians that his office was in talks with the family of the deceased and the government in a bid to reach an agreement on the funeral arrangements. He had promised to issue an official statement today.

It is usually the practice of the National Assembly to take care of the burial of a departed member in collaboration with one's family.

Other arrangements include the parliament suspending its seating during the day and bringing the body at the parliamentary grounds for last respects.

"The current situation does not allow bringing the body and taking it for burial," he said.

Mr Ndugai called upon all MPs to be vigilant and mindful of their health and that anyone feeling symptoms related to Covid-19 should self-isolate and immediately inform his office for logistical arrangements.

He said regardless of their location, Parliament would make needed arrangements and that the MP should not necessarily report to the parliament but the hospital for medical check-up.

The speaker asked the parliamentarians to lower their frequency of visiting each other and even supplying written notifications to either him or Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.