Tanzania: Face Mask Demand - Dar Ramps Up Production

PRODUCTION of facemasks is set to increase to 3.5 million per month to cater for the soaring demand prompted by the outbreak of Covid-19, the government has revealed.

The move comes at a time when the country is registering increased deadly virus cases with Monday's statistics indicating that the contagion has now been logged in almost 17 administrative regions of Mainland as well as in both sister Islands of Unguja and Pemba.

In the same line, Dar es Salaam residents effective Monday started implementing a new order in which the regional government directed mass use of masks in community settings as a way to prevent further spread of the deadly virus.

Dar es Salaam region, the busiest and highly populated with around six million people, has become the epicentre of the highly infectious disease, first reported in Tanzania in the northern region of Arusha on March 16, 2020.

The order issued by the Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda at the weekend came just a few days after the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, stated that the government may consider issuing new directives over use of masks among health individuals.

Apparently, the minister mulled new directives over facemasks' use due the fact that fresh studies have proved that the disease is airborne.

Prompted by huge demand of the facemasks, Monday evening, the Minister for Industry and Trade Mr Innocent Bashungwa toured two Dar es Salaam-based manufacturing firms to inspect their production capacity of sanitizers and masks.

Earlier on the day, a survey by the 'Daily News' in the city centre observed high compliance, where many residents put on either face masks, piece of clothes or handkerchiefs to ensure they covered their mouths and noses as directed by the authority.

The firms visited by the minister are Pristine Manufacturing Company Limited (PMCL) and Five Star Industry, whose executives pledged to increase production to meet the sharp rise of demand for masks.

"Currently, there is high demand of sanitizers and masks all over the country because they are used by the citizens to prevent themselves from Coronavirus contamination," the minister said.

Masks and sanitizers are some of the antiseptic products which have been recommended as anti-coronavirus infection safeguards.

One of the industries the minister said is Pristine Manufacturing Company Limited (PMCL) that currently produces 30,000 masks per day but after the delivery of raw materials, the capacity will shoot to 50,000.

Mr Bashungwa congratulated the Indian, Turkish and Chinese embassies for the good cooperation shown to the industries, to make sure they get sufficient raw materials for timely production of masks.

During his visits to the industries two weeks ago, the minister was informed about raw materials shortage that could have limited their capacity to meet the rising demand for masks.

The other industry visited by Minister Bashungwa was Five Star Industry located in Vingunguti in Dar es Salaam which is expected to produce 100,000 masks per day, something which minister said would help fight the pandemic.

"I am happy to note that only two industries are capable of producing 3.5 million masks per month; this is a good move towards fighting this pandemic," said Bashungwa.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) says it is closely monitoring production of masks to ensure that they meet the required standards.

The TMDA Public Relations Officer, Ms Gaudensia Semwanza, said the authority recently issued guidelines on the specifications and standards for their production.

"The standards and specifications are intended for all manufacturers, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that have embarked on the production of masks, in the wake of Covid-19 eruption," she told the 'Daily News'.

She said before embarking on producing masks, SMEs must be registered at TMDA and follow guidelines that specify the required specifications and standards.

"After the outbreak of the Covid-19, SMEs have started to come to TMDA to register for the manufacture of masks to meet the rising demand but also generate revenue," she added.

Ms Semwanza said for industries, the TMDA gives them specifications and standards before they embark on the production of antiseptic products like sanitizers and masks.

She said the authority makes follow-ups through regular inspections in the factories and in the market to make sure that they abide by standards and specifications.

TMDA also takes samples of the antiseptic products which are already in the market to test them in the laboratory, to determine whether they meet the specified standards.

"We have modern systems of making follow-ups in the market and in the factories to ensure that they produce antiseptic products of high quality that meet the required standards," she explained.