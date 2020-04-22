Sierra Leone: COVID-19 - President Goes Under Self-Quarantine

21 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kemo Cham

Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio announced on Monday that he is going into self-isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure after one of his bodyguards tested positive for Covid-19.

President Bio made the revelation to the nation in a televised address. He assured Sierra Leoneans that neither he nor any member of his family had developed any coronavirus symptoms.

According to the presidency, the unnamed bodyguard had been in quarantine when he eventually tested positive for the virus.

The development comes amid rising cases of the disease in the country.

Monday's announcement came as shock to many as they were expecting that Mr Bio would be announcing another nationwide lockdown.

A press conference scheduled Sunday was repeatedly postponed at least three times before the president eventually made the televised address.

On Monday eight cases were confirmed, bringing the total tally to 43. On a positive note, six people were discharged on Sunday after they completed treatment for the virus and tested negative.

Meanwhile, across the border in neighbouring Guinea, the authorities recorded 43 new cases, bringing its total 622.

Some 35 people who recovered from the viral disease were also discharged.

They include the country's minister of Public Works, Moustapha Naïte, and the Minister of Security and Civil protection, Albert Damantang Camara.

In Liberia, there are 99 confirmed cases.

Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

