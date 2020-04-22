Rwanda: COVID-19 - Rwanda Reports Four More Recoveries, Three New Cases

Rwanda on Tuesday, April 21, reported four more people recovered from COVID-19 and three new confirmed cases, raising the tally of recoveries to 84, against 66 of active cases.

The three individuals who tested positive were drawn from 1,449 samples tested over a period of 24 hours.

With no reported fatality so far, the Ministry of Health said in a statement that all active cases are in stable condition at designated COVID-19 treatment centres.

However, one of the patients is currently receiving oxygen therapy, which the Ministry says is a precaution.

Since the outbreak of this pandemic in the country, the Government has employed several directives to contain it, the recent one being the mandatory use of face masks in public and in multi-family compounds.

The Rwanda Biomedical Center explained that multi-family compounds are two or more houses located in the same compound and families living there share things like washing rooms, kitchen and rest rooms among others.

So far, more than 20 domestic companies have been authorized to turn their facilities into production of personal protective equipments to meet the demand.

Other directives employed to curb the spread of this pandemic in Rwanda include a country-wide lockdown that will go through April 30.

In addition to self-distancing and frequent washing of hands, general citizens are continuously urged to report COVID-19 symptoms like dry cough, shortness of breath and fever, as early as possible so as to help the country contain this pandemic.

Globally, COVID-19 confirmed cases are so far over 2,482,550 and more than 170,480 reported fatalities. Recoveries tally is currently over 652,470