Namibia: Nganate Boasts Enough Experience for Omaheke Job

The newly appointed governor of Omaheke Pijoo Nganate has promised to follow into the footsteps of his predecessors and continue working hard for the betterment of the region's inhabitants.

Nganate was named Omaheke governor in the place of Festus Ueitele. He formerly served as special advisor to Ueitele.

"I am however equally privileged that the President of our Republic, Hage Geingob decided in his wisdom that somehow there is a need for continuity of what we were busy with and therefore the appointment of this understudy," said Nganate.

"That is why I am today here taking over the relay baton and to continue with the race towards the social wellbeing of all the people of Omaheke, unity of purpose, realisation of the five pillars of the Harambee Prosperity Plan, NDP 5 and to realise the contract the Swapo Party entered with the Namibian nation that is the Swapo Party manifesto."

The governor further stated that he is well experienced, having served three governors and learning from them for the past nine years. He said during that period, he was able to observe and contribute to whatever was done from the governor's office and thus can claim honour for what was achieved.

He added that he learnt so much from his predecessors among others; good governance, the diversity of the region and how to gently deal with this fragile diversity, human relations, how to grow the region economically, the livelihood of the people and the imbalance in the social standing of the residents. At the same time, Nganate also expressed his gratitude to the former governor Ueitele for his leadership style and wished him well in his future endeavours.

"Well done son of the soil of Omaheke, you played your role, you came, you conquer and we will cherish your inclusive and consultative leadership style," said Nganate.

Zambians Illegally Cross Into Namibia Despite Virus Threat