Nigeria: Dangote Achieves Digital Transformation in Refinery, Fertilizer Plants

22 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Peter Uzoho

The Dangote Group yesterday disclosed that it has recorded unusual digital transformation in its refinery and fertilizer plants having completed the upgrade of the SAP landscape of the two strategic business units within six days.

The Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Group, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, said: "We want our refinery to not just be the largest single-train refinery in the world but also the most modern and smart refinery with the latest state-of-the-art technologies like SAP S4HANA 1909."

The Head of IT and Business Applications, Dangote Refinery, Ramakrishna Potluri, stated that the Dangote refinery and fertilizer strategic business units upgraded their SAP landscape to SAP S/4HANA 1909 in a mere six days.

"The upgrade affected all three systems landscapes - development, quality assurance and production environments - and required excellent collaboration between the Dangote internal SAP Centre of Excellence team and the SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud teams.

"Despite being spread across four continents and three time zones, the project teams managed to work round the clock to achieve a full upgrade within six business days. The upgrade is important for our Oil & Gas businesses to enable with SAP's latest IS-Oil industry solution," Potluri said.

The Dangote Group is currently constructing the single-train oil refinery in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lagos State with the capacity to process up to 650,000 barrels of oil per day, specifically producing 10.4 million tons of petrol, 4.6 million tons of diesel and four million tons of jet fuel per year.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

