Liberia: 2 New Cases Confirmed

21 April 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-as Liberia registers 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Liberia, a country founded in 1847 by free slaves returning from America is racing with the novel Coronavirus here, confirming new cases every 24-hour.The country holds the highest death rate in West Africa at 8.8 or nearly 9 percent. However, current deaths from the COVID-19 still stand at eight.

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia or NPHIL reports that as of 11:00PM Monday, April 20th, two news cases have been confirmed, moving from 99 the previous day to 101.

The 101 confirmed cases include 19 health workers and one journalist, the first victim of the media in Liberia.

NPHIL also puts total active cases across in the country at 86, with seven (7) persons recovering from the virus after spending 21 days in quarantine centers.Health authorities are tracing nearly 500 contacts or individuals who came in contact with infected persons out there in the public.

Liberians are observing a 60-day State of Emergency and two weeks lockdown in four counties (Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba and Grand Kru) as part of measures instituted by the government to stop the virus from spreading besides closure of schools, mosques and businesses deemed non-essential during the crisis.

Story by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

