Nigeria: FCT Discharges 11 More Patients, Records One Death

22 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) has discharged 11 more COVID-19 patients in the two isolation and treatment centres at the National Hospital and the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, (UATH), Gwagwalada.

The latest development has brought the total number of people discharged in the FCT to 35 out of 89 confirmed cases.

It was gathered that they were discharged on Monday night after satisfying all the necessary protocols, including testing negative twice in the last 48 hours.

However, the FCT COVID-19 Task Team has announced the death of one patient even as the territory has recorded one new COVID-19 positive case.

"We have one new case in the FCT and we are happy to announce that 11 people have been discharged. Unfortunately, we regret that one patient has died. May God be with the family of the deceased and protect all our front line workers", the FCT COVID-19 Media Team announced.

The FCT still has 51 active cases, while the number of fatalities is three.

Read the original article on This Day.

