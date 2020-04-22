Algeria: President Tebboune Orders to Stop Using Expression "On Instructions of President"

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered ministerial departments and other State institutions to stop using the expression "following the guidelines and on the instructions of the president," the minister counsellor for Communication, official spokesman of the presidency of the Republic, Mohand Oussaid Belaid, said Tuesday in Algiers.

In a press conference, Belaid said President Tebboune "has ordered, during his swearing-in ceremony, to stop using the title of His Excellency."

Belaid recalled the words the President of the Republic uttered during his inauguration.

"If I succeed, help me and encourage me, and if I fail, correct me. The cult of personality is over in the new Algeria."