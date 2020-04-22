Nigeria: Nimasa, Navy Shares Information to Tackle Maritime Crimes

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Navy have concluded plans to have a regime of improved information sharing with a view to integrating the Command, Control, Computer Communication and Information Centre, otherwise known as the C4i Centre of the Deep Blue Project backed by the Navy's Falcon Eye.

Speaking in Lagos during a visit by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Oladele Bamidele Daji, to NIMASA,

Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, noting the strategic importance of the cooperation stated that both agencies have mandates that are interwoven.

Jamoh explained that since NIMASA is not an arm bearing organization it was important for it to support the Navy with necessary platforms for it to be able to optimally safeguard Nigerian Waters which falls under NIMASA's functional area.

He stated: "Just like we did by ensuring that our Special Mission Vessels are manned by men of the Nigerian Navy, we are also looking at the possibility of effectively linking the C4i center at kikiriki with the Falcon Eye of the Nigerian Navy. This is to ensure safety of lives and property for safer shipping in the Nigerian maritime domain so that the maritime industry remains virile for economic prosperity"

Jamoh also disclosed that the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System, GMDSS, facility at Takwa Bay will become functional very soon and the facility will also enhance intelligence gathering and information sharing with the Nigerian Navy, which has also approved the establishment of a Naval formation at Takwa Bay.