Western Sahara: Settlement of Western Sahara Conflict - the Process 'Paralyzed' By Moroccan Impediments and Its Allies

New York — The representative of Frente POLISARIO to the United Nations, Sidi Mohamed Omar, argued that the process of decolonization of Western Sahara "is not progressing" at the UN level due to obstacles drawn up by Morocco supported by its allies, describing the current state of play in the process of settling the conflict of "total paralysis".

During a videoconference entitled: "The process of unfinished decolonization in Western Sahara, the peace process of the UN and the politics of the great powers", Sidi Omar, evoked the various stages marking the evolution within the UN on the question of decolonization of Western Sahara, the last colony in Africa, awaiting a settlement.

In this sense, Mr. Sidi Omar reviewed the various obstacles preventing any progress of the question of decolonization of Western Sahara at the level of the United Nations, describing the current state of progress of the process of "total paralysis" because of the barriers erected by Morocco with the support of its allies.

"I consider that the negative role played by France, which supports Morocco (the occupying power), in the Security Council is one of the main reasons for Rabat's non-compliance with its international obligations", he said highlighted.

the Saharawi diplomat has also stressed the position of the Frente POLISARIO that she had expressed last October affirming not to participate in any process which does not respect the inalienable right of the Saharawi people to self-determination and independence.

The Saharawi diplomat took the opportunity to issue recommendations to counter Moroccan propaganda and intensify international campaigns of solidarity with the Saharawi cause, thus to put pressure on the Moroccan occupation, emphasizing the important role that plays the role of civil society in this regard.

More than 80 participants from different countries attended the conference, the source said. SPS