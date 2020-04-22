Somalia: Hirshabele Constitution Minister Sacked for Defying Anti-COVID19 Measures

Hirshabelle state president Mohamed Abdi Waare has sacked a minister for defying rules against public gathering in the fight against coronavirus.

The president sacked state minister of constitution Sadaq Mukhtar Abdalle, through a letter dispatched from his office.

The minister is said to have participated in a ceremony in Jowhar after the president prohibited public gatherings in a bid to prevent the spread of the viral disease.

last week Hirshabelle state minister succumbed to death after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Mogadishu.

Hirshabelle imposed strict measures to contain the deadly virus that is spreading fast in the horn of African country that has so far recorded 237 cases and 8 deaths.