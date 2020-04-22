Somalia: PM Seeks Help From International Community to Contain COVID19

21 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The prime minister of the federal government of Somalia Ali Hasaan Khaire has appealed to the international community to extend aid to fight coronavirus.

The PM spoke during a video with ambassadors and head of United Nations Assistance Mission for Somalia (UNSOM) James Swan on coronavirus.

The prime minister reiterated the commitment of the FGS in tackling the virus and helping the less fortunate.

He also reminded the ambassadors that it's the time the country needs more help and to build hospitals as fast as possible for regional states dealing with covid-19 patients.

The FGS has started fumigating in Mogadishu and enforced night curfew to help fight against the spread of covid-19. Somalia has recorded 8 deaths and 237 infected cases of covid-19.

