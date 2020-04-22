Kenya Destroys 12 Tonnes of Fish Smuggled From Kismayo

21 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenya has destroyed 12 tones of smuggled fish from Somalia.

The 761 bags of dried fish, which weighed about 12 tonnes, was recently nabbed by a multi-agency security team at Mokowe Jetty shortly after arriving from Mogadishu and Kismayu via Lamu's Kiunga border point.

The consignment was enroute to Mombasa. The exercise to burn the contraband fish while the public watched took place at Hindi Grounds over the weekend and presided over by Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia and other top county security officials.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Africa Innovates to Combat COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.