Kenya Destroys 12 Tonnes of Fish Smuggled From Kismayo

Kenya has destroyed 12 tones of smuggled fish from Somalia.

The 761 bags of dried fish, which weighed about 12 tonnes, was recently nabbed by a multi-agency security team at Mokowe Jetty shortly after arriving from Mogadishu and Kismayu via Lamu's Kiunga border point.

The consignment was enroute to Mombasa. The exercise to burn the contraband fish while the public watched took place at Hindi Grounds over the weekend and presided over by Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia and other top county security officials.